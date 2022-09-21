Vivo’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Vivo X90 Pro, was in the leaks for some time. Now, a tipster has revealed major details of the Vivo X90 Pro+, shedding light on its camera module and also giving us a potential release timeline. It appears that Vivo will launch the X90 series earlier as the launch is tipped for this year itself. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro tipped to launch with a 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a big battery

Vivo X90 Pro+ launch date and specifications

According to the tipster Ice Universe, Vivo will launch the Vivo X90 Pro+ in December. The device is said to come with a 1-inch main camera and a new telephoto sensor. Furthermore, the device will have a new telephoto algorithm for the telephoto lens. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

There’s no information on which sensor will the brand use, but to recall, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 12S Ultra earlier this year with a massive 1-inch sensor. The sensor used on the phone was by Sony, it’s the Sony IMX989 sensor. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant with a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz display launched in India

This hints that Vivo may use the same sensor on its X90 Pro+, but let’s not jump to conclusions as the brand is yet to confirm the same.

Moving to the other internals, the tipster believes that the device will be powered by the yet-to-launch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For those unaware, this chipset is scheduled to go official in November. As for the RAM and storage, the X90 Pro+ is said to have LPDDR5x RAM type and the new UFS 4.0 storage.

As for the screen, the device will feature a Samsung E6 panel and we expect it to have a high refresh rate. There’s no information about the phone’s battery and fast charging, but it will likely be improved.

A previous report revealed some details of the Vivo X90 Pro, it was said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. An upgrade from the predecessor’s 4700mAh battery + 80W charging combo.

While the specs seem enticing, do take them with a pinch of salt and Vivo is yet to confirm the same. However, since the launch is believed to be a few months away, we expect more details to surface soon.