comscore Vivo X90+ key specs leaked, tipped to launch in December
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X90 Pro Tipped To Launch In December With 1 Inch Sensor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 And Ufs 4 0 Storage
News

Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to launch in December with 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and UFS 4.0 storage

Mobiles

Vivo is reported to launch its upcoming flagship smartphone dubbed Vivo X90 Pro+ in December. The device will bring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and UFS 4.0 storage.

Vivo X90 Pro+

Vivo’s upcoming flagship smartphone, the Vivo X90 Pro, was in the leaks for some time. Now, a tipster has revealed major details of the Vivo X90 Pro+, shedding light on its camera module and also giving us a potential release timeline. It appears that Vivo will launch the X90 series earlier as the launch is tipped for this year itself. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro tipped to launch with a 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a big battery

Vivo X90 Pro+ launch date and specifications

According to the tipster Ice Universe, Vivo will launch the Vivo X90 Pro+ in December. The device is said to come with a 1-inch main camera and a new telephoto sensor. Furthermore, the device will have a new telephoto algorithm for the telephoto lens. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

There’s no information on which sensor will the brand use, but to recall, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 12S Ultra earlier this year with a massive 1-inch sensor. The sensor used on the phone was by Sony, it’s the Sony IMX989 sensor. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G Silky White variant with a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz display launched in India

This hints that Vivo may use the same sensor on its X90 Pro+, but let’s not jump to conclusions as the brand is yet to confirm the same.

Moving to the other internals, the tipster believes that the device will be powered by the yet-to-launch Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For those unaware, this chipset is scheduled to go official in November. As for the RAM and storage, the X90 Pro+ is said to have LPDDR5x RAM type and the new UFS 4.0 storage.

As for the screen, the device will feature a Samsung E6 panel and we expect it to have a high refresh rate. There’s no information about the phone’s battery and fast charging, but it will likely be improved.

A previous report revealed some details of the Vivo X90 Pro, it was said to have a 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging. An upgrade from the predecessor’s 4700mAh battery + 80W charging combo.

While the specs seem enticing, do take them with a pinch of salt and Vivo is yet to confirm the same. However, since the launch is believed to be a few months away, we expect more details to surface soon.

  • Published Date: September 21, 2022 3:57 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Marvel Future Revolution to Marvel's Avengers: Top Marvel games to play now
Photo Gallery
Marvel Future Revolution to Marvel's Avengers: Top Marvel games to play now
ASUS launches Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) on Flipkart: Check price, availability and more

Laptops

ASUS launches Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) on Flipkart: Check price, availability and more

Tecno Pova Neo 5G to debut in India on September 23: Know details

Mobiles

Tecno Pova Neo 5G to debut in India on September 23: Know details

Microsoft Windows 11 2022 update rolling out with Amazon Appstore Preview beta expansion

Laptops

Microsoft Windows 11 2022 update rolling out with Amazon Appstore Preview beta expansion

Nvidia reveals the India prices o

News

Nvidia reveals the India prices o

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X90 Pro+ to launch in December, Key specs revealed

ASUS launches Vivobook 14 touch (X1402) on Flipkart: Check price, availability and more

Tecno Pova Neo 5G to debut in India on September 23: Know details

Microsoft Windows 11 2022 update rolling out with Amazon Appstore Preview beta expansion

Nvidia reveals the India prices o

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Demand of 'future-ready' smartphones with 5G support has increased: Amazon India

Ethereum The Merge : Here s what happened and how the industry reacted to it

5G is coming to India. This is how to prepare for it.

Breakthrough Innovation for a Brighter Future

Related Topics

Latest Videos

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users

News

WhatsApp Working on How To Create Polls on Group for Users
iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline

News

iPhone 14 Series Sale Begins, Check out the offers online and offline
iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone

News

iPhone 13 Offer, Check out the Best Deals and Offers on this Smartphone
Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details

News

Google Pixel 7 Series is Launching on Oct 6th 2022, Watch Video For Details