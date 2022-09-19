Earlier this year in April, Vivo unveiled the Vivo X80 series in China. Soon after, the series was made official in India and other regions. Now, after almost six months, there’s a leak for a successor series, the Vivo X90 series. As per a report, the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro will come powered by the yet-to-launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Some more details of the device have been revealed, let’s delve into the details. Also Read - 'Make in India' smartphones share reach 16 percent with 44 mn units; Oppo takes the lead

Vivo X90 Pro specifications tipped months before launch

According to TechGoing, the upcoming Vivo X90 Pro will launch with significant upgrades. The flagship smartphone is tipped to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. For starters, this chipset is yet to make its debut and is expected to launch in November.

The existing Vivo X80 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is succeeded by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Now, the 8 Gen 2 is said to be a significant upgrade over the Gen 1 SoC, which will make the X90 Pro a star of the show when it's launched.

Furthermore, the device is said to come with a 1-inch main camera sensor and will also have a periscope zoom camera. To recall, Xiaomi launched the Xiaomi 12S Ultra earlier, it was said to be the first phone with a 1-inch type sensor. If you want to learn more about what’s a type sensor, you can head over to this story. The 12S Ultra had Sony’s IMX989, so there’s a possibility X90 Pro could feature the same sensor. But let’s wait until the brand confirms the same.

Coming to the battery and fast charging, the X90 Pro is said to support 100W fast charging and pack a big 5,000mAh battery. If this is to be believed, it will be an upgrade over the 80W and 4,700mAh combo on the X80 Pro.

Other than the specs, the Vivo X90 Pro and the entire X90 lineup are expected to launch next year. However, since the leaks are already coming out, Vivo might as well release the series early.