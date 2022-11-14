comscore Vivo X90 series launch date, RAM and storage options revealed: Check details
Vivo X90 series launch confirmed for November 22; RAM and storage options revealed

Vivo has confirmed the release date of its flagship Vivo X90 series. The series will go official next week with Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

  • Vivo X90 series will launch on November 22 in China.
  • The series will have X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ models.
  • The series will be powered by a mix of Dimensity 9200 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Vivo on its social page confirmed that its upcoming smartphone series, the Vivo X90 series will officially launch next week in China. The exact release date of the series has been revealed and the RAM and storage options have also emerged. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to launch in December with 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and UFS 4.0 storage

The Vivo X90 series will be the company’s flagship series succeeding the Vivo X80 series. It will have up to three phones: Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro tipped to launch with a 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a big battery

Vivo X90 series launch date, RAM and storage options

Vivo’s X90 flagship series will be official on November 22 in China.  In addition to this, the RAM and storage options have been leaked.

According to Pricebaba citing Ishan Agarwal as the source, the Vivo X90 will come in four RAM and storage options.

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

The smartphone will come in Red, Ice Blue, and Black colorways.

The Vivo X90 Pro will have three options, which are as follows.

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Lastly, the Vivo X90 Pro+ will come in two configurations.

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Both the X90 and X90 Pro+ will be available in Black and Red color options.

Vivo X90 series specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X90 series will be the brand’s flagship smartphone series which will be succeeding the X80 series. The X90 and X90 Pro are expected to come powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

The duo is expected to feature an AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The screen will likely be curved from the sides. Both will boast a triple camera system with a 50MP main lens. As for the battery, the X90 is expected to pack a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The X90 Pro+, on the other hand, will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It will have multiple cameras with the main sensor being a 1-inch type sensor, the 50MP Sony IMX989 lens.  It will also come with ultra-wide and tele-portrait lenses. The Pro+ will pack a big 5,000mAh battery with 100W or 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging support.

  • Published Date: November 14, 2022 11:32 AM IST
