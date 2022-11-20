comscore Vivo X90 series full specs surfaced ahead of November 22 launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo X90 X90 Pro And X90 Pro Full Specs Surfaced Ahead Of Launch
News

Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ full specs surfaced ahead of launch

Mobiles

The Vivo X90 series is all set to go official next week and ahead of its launch, the specifications of all three models in the series have been leaked.

Highlights

  • Vivo X90 series is confirmed to launch on November 22.
  • The series will comprise X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ models.
  • The top-of-the-line X90+will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.
Vivo X90

Vivo has scheduled to launch the X90 series on November 22 in China. The series will have three phones including the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. All three phones will come with high-end chips from MediaTek and Qualcomm. Now, ahead of its release, the full specifications of the series have surfaced. Also Read - Vivo X90 series launch confirmed for November 22; RAM and storage options revealed

Vivo X90 specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X90 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. It will be a punch-hole panel with a 300Hz touch sampling rate. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to launch in December with 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and UFS 4.0 storage

It will feature a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens, a 12MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie snapper. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro tipped to launch with a 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and a big battery

Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. It will house a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The device boot on Android 13 out of the box.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X90 Pro will feature the same display as the vanilla model i.e. a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It will have a 2800 x 1260 pixels resolution.

There will be a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens, a 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will have a 32MP camera.

Again, the same as the X90, the X90 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will have a slightly larger battery of 4,870mAh and support both wired (120W) and wireless charging (50W). It will boot on Android 13 out of the box.

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X90 Pro+ will be the specced-out as it should be. It will have the same display though, a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The camera and chipset will be the main highlight of the X90 Pro+. It will boast a quad-camera system with a 50MP IMX 989 main lens, a 50MP IMX 758 portrait lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP OV64B40 telephoto sensor. The front camera will be a 32MP lens.

It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will pack a big battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It will have Android 13 pre-installed.

  • Published Date: November 20, 2022 11:51 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 12 now costs only Rs 47,499
Deals
Apple iPhone 12 now costs only Rs 47,499
FIFA World Cup 2022: How to watch for free

How To

FIFA World Cup 2022: How to watch for free

Smart Fakes is a new 'go to' for investigative journalism

News

Smart Fakes is a new 'go to' for investigative journalism

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta

News

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations now open for iOS devices

Gaming

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile pre-registrations now open for iOS devices

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Smart Fakes is a new 'go to' for investigative journalism

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta

Elon Musk is reinstating some Twitter accounts

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG launched in India: Check price, features

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Watch video For details

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details