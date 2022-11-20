Vivo has scheduled to launch the X90 series on November 22 in China. The series will have three phones including the Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. All three phones will come with high-end chips from MediaTek and Qualcomm. Now, ahead of its release, the full specifications of the series have surfaced. Also Read - Vivo X90 series launch confirmed for November 22; RAM and storage options revealed

Vivo X90 specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X90 will come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. It will be a punch-hole panel with a 300Hz touch sampling rate.

It will feature a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens, a 12MP portrait sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Under the hood, it will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 internal storage. It will house a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. The device boot on Android 13 out of the box.

Vivo X90 Pro specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X90 Pro will feature the same display as the vanilla model i.e. a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate. It will have a 2800 x 1260 pixels resolution.

There will be a triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens, a 50MP portrait lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will have a 32MP camera.

Again, the same as the X90, the X90 Pro will be powered by the Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will have a slightly larger battery of 4,870mAh and support both wired (120W) and wireless charging (50W). It will boot on Android 13 out of the box.

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications (rumored)

The Vivo X90 Pro+ will be the specced-out as it should be. It will have the same display though, a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 300Hz touch sampling rate.

The camera and chipset will be the main highlight of the X90 Pro+. It will boast a quad-camera system with a 50MP IMX 989 main lens, a 50MP IMX 758 portrait lens, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP OV64B40 telephoto sensor. The front camera will be a 32MP lens.

It will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. It will pack a big battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. It will have Android 13 pre-installed.