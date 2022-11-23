Vivo on Tuesday launched the X90 flagship smartphone series in China. The Vivo X90 series consists of three phones namely, the X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+. All three come with a similar design and boast a 32MP selfie camera and 120Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ full specs surfaced ahead of launch

The series is powered by the new 4nm chipsets and has up to 120W fast charging support. It is priced starting at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,000). Also Read - Vivo X90 series launch confirmed for November 22; RAM and storage options revealed

Vivo X90 Specifications and price

The Vivo X90 comes with a 6.78-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 1260 x 2800 pixels. It is a punch-hole AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 93.53 percent screen-to-body ratio. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

It is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It also has the Vivo V2 ISP for image processing. It boots on OriginOS3 based on Android 13 OS out of the box.

It sports a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. It has a 32MP selfie snapper. There’s a 4,810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS.

The Vivo X90 starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,000) for the 8GB + 128GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 57,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications and price

The Vivo X90 Pro has a 6.78-inch display with the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The chipset as well is the same as the vanilla X90, the Dimensity 9200 SoC. It also has the Vivo V2 ISP. The device has up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage.

It has a better triple camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX866 main lens, a 50MP Sony IMX663 ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP portrait sensor. The rear camera on the X90 Pro is Zeiss branded. On the front, it has a 32MP camera for selfies.

The device packs a 4,870mAh battery with support for both wired and wireless charging. It runs on Android 13 OS and has Vivo’s OriginOS 3 on top. It has 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. Some of its connectivity options are 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS.

The Vivo X90 Pro is priced starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 57,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant and goes all the way up to CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 68,000).

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications and price

The Vivo X90 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch punch-hole AMOLED display with a 2K resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. It is powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

It boasts a quad-camera system on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX989 main lens, which is a 1-inch type sensor. It is assisted by a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP portrait lens, and a 64MP periscope lens.

The periscope lens has a whopping 10x optical zoom support. Just like the Pro, the X90 Pro+ has Zeiss branded lenses and also has Vivo’s V2 ISP.

It packs a 4,700mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. It boots on Android 12 out of the box and has OriginOS 3 on top. It has 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and GPS as connectivity options.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ starts at CNY 6,400 (roughly Rs 74,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. Its 12GB + 512GB variant costs CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs 80,000).