Vivo X90, X90 Pro tipped to launch in more markets next month

Vivo launched the X90 series in China in November featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, Qualcomm's latest and greatest processor.

The Vivo X90 series may be launched outside of China next month. A new leak has suggested that the international launch of the Vivo X90 and Vivo X90 Pro may be held on February 3, while the “pre-sales” for the duo may begin on January 27. A tipster has shared what looks like photos of the retail box of the Vivo X90 and X90 Pro that will go on sale in the company’s international markets, which include India, but there is no information on the India launch of these phones. Also Read - Apple Watch reportedly saved woman's life from pregnancy complications

Vivo launched the X90 series in China in November as one of the first few phones to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — Qualcomm’s latest and greatest processor. There are three phones in the series, but it looks like Vivo will launch just the vanilla model and the Pro model. The Vivo X90 Pro+ may not arrive at all. The phones in the series carry forward the Zeiss branding on the cameras and are likely to take on the likes of Xiaomi 13, which is expected to arrive at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain. Vivo, according to Paras Guglani, will launch its flagship phones days ahead of that, on February 3. Also Read - Vijay Sales Mega Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads and more gadgets

Here is what the retail boxes of both phones look like: Also Read - Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara export begins, first shipment goes to Latin America

Vivo X90, X90 Pro specifications

The Vivo X90 features a 6.78-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 93.53 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering it is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It also has the Vivo V2 ISP for image processing. It runs OriginOS3 based on Android 13 OS out of the box. There is a triple camera system on the rear with a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel portrait camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. You get a 4810mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

Vivo X90 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch FullHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This phone is also powered by the Dimensity 9200 SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. But it has a better triple camera system with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultrawide camera, and a 12-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies. The phone packs a 4870mAh battery with support for 120 wired and 50W wireless charging.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2023 11:51 AM IST
