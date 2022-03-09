Vivo Y01 with HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and reverse wired charging support launched

Vivo has quietly launched its entry-level smartphone Vivo Y01 in multiple markets. The phone’s specifications and price were leaked in their entirety last month. Also Read - Phones under Rs 20,000 in India? Here are the 5 best options to consider

The Chinese brand has now made it official by introducing the new Y-series smartphone in the global market. The Android 11 Go Edition smartphone has primarily been aimed at the African markets. The new Vivo Y01 features a curved body with a textured back panel. The phone features a square camera module housing a single AI-enabled camera with LED flash.

The design is similar to Vivo Y15s which was launched in January this year. As far as specs are concerned, here are all the details-

Vivo Y01 specifications, features

Vivo Y01 features a 6.51-inch water-drop notch display. The LCD panel gets an HD+ resolution with 1600 x 720 pixels. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB native storage. The phone gets a microSD slot as well for expandable storage support.

For photography, the new Vivo Y01 offers a single 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture and LED flash. For selfies, it gets a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, LED flash. The camera software includes a bunch of modes like Face Beauty, time-lapse, etc.

On the software front, the device boots up FunTouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 Go Edition. It has a battery backup of 5,000mAh and supports 10W charging speed. Connectivity options include- Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, dual-SIM support, 4G. The phone supports reverse wired charging as well. The company hasn’t announced the pricing and availability details yet. Vivo Y01 will arrive in two colour options- Sapphire Blue and Elegant Black.