Vivo Y02 arrives in India: Check price, specs
News

Vivo Y02 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Vivo Y02 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India and it will be available in two colour variants -- Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey.

Highlights

  • Vivo today launched the Vivo Y02 in India.
  • The Vivo Y02 costs Rs 8,999 in India.
  • The Vivo Y02 will be available in India in Blue and Grey colour variants.
Vivo Y02

Image: Vivo India

Vivo today launched a new budget smartphone in India. Dubbed as the Vivo Y02, the phone joins the company’s Y-series smartphones, which also includes the Vivo Y22, the Vivo Y35 and the Vivo Y01 in India. In India, the Vivo Y02 competes with the likes of the Realme C31, the Realme Narzo 50A, and the Infinix Smart 5A smartphones among others. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro is now receiving Android 13-based Funtouch OS 13 update in India

Vivo Y02 price and availability

As far as the pricing is concerned, the Vivo Y02 is priced at Rs 8,999 in India and it will be available in two colour variants — Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey — on Vivo India E-Store and the company’s retail partner stores. Also Read - Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ launch with 120Hz display, 4nm chipset, and up to 120W fast charging

Vivo Y02 specifications and features

As far as features are concerned, the newly launched Vivo Y02 comes with a unibody design with a flat plastic frame and a slim 8.49 mm body, which the company says offers comfortable grip to the users. It measures 163.99×75.63×8.49mm and weighs just 186 grams. The phone is being manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility in Greater Noida. Also Read - Amazon announces Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Check top deals here

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y02 comes with a 6.51-inch Halo Full View LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1600×720 pixels and support for Eye Protection Mode. The budget smartphone is powered by a MediaTek octa-core processor with support for 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. The storage space can be further expanded by up to 1TB. The phone runs Android 12 Go Edition-based Funtouch OS 12 and it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the Vivo Y02 smartphone has an 8MP camera at the back with a focal length of f/2.0. On the front, the phone has a 5MP selfie shooter with a focal length of f/2.2. The phone features support for face beauty, photo, video, and time-lapse shooting modes.

For connectivity the phone has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB 2.0, and 4G. It also features dual SIM support. Additional features include Electronic Compass for GPS accuracy, Face Wake, EasyShare, and iManager among others.

It is worth noting that Vivo launched the budget Vivo Y02 smartphone in global markets last month. Now, just days later, the company has brought the phone to Indian markets.

  • Published Date: December 5, 2022 1:19 PM IST
