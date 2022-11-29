Vivo Y02 launched with 5000mAh battery, costs under Rs 8,000

Vivo recently launched the X90 Pro+ as the world’s first smartphone that uses the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. While that phone sits on the higher end of the price spectrum, Vivo’s new phone is on the opposite side. The new Vivo Y02 is an entry-level phone that has been launched in Indonesia. It comes with modest specifications and an appealing design, but you cannot buy it in India yet. Vivo has not a word on the phone’s availability outside of Indonesia.

The new Vivo Y02 is the successor to the Y01, which was launched earlier this year. Coming in less than a year’s time, the successor Y02 brings several improvements over the Y01. But it is less powerful than the Vivo Y02s phone, which was launched in August earlier this year.

Vivo Y02 price

The Vivo Y02 has been launched at a price of IDR 1,499,000 in Indonesia. This is around Rs 7,800. The phone comes in Orchid Blue and Cosmic Grey colours.

Vivo Y02 specifications

The dual-SIM enabled Vivo Y02 comes with a 6.51-inch IPS LCD that has a waterdrop-style notch on the top. The display has a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. On the front, you get a 5-megapixel camera, while on the back, there is an 8-megapixel camera accompanied by an LED flash in a round camera island. Powering the phone is an octa-core processor, the name of which has not been specified in the official listing. However, previous rumours have suggested the Vivo Y02 uses the four-year-old MediaTek Helio P22 chipset.

The Vivo Y02 features 2GB or 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, but you can add a microSD card to expand the storage if you need more. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging using a MicroUSB 2.0 port. The Vivo Y02 runs Android 12 (Go edition), which means you get the Go suite of apps, such as Gmail Go, YouTube Go, and Maps Go. For connectivity, the phone comes with support for 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a 3.5mm jack. There is no fingerprint scanner on the phone, but there is a face unlock feature.