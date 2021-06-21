Vivo Y12A powered by Snapdragon 439 SoC launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched its new Vivo Y12A smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC in Thailand. The device is a slightly modified version of the Vivo Y12s, which was launched in India back in January. Key features of the device include a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 5,000mAh battery and a 13-megapixel dual rear camera setup. Also Read - Vivo V21e 5G launch on June 24; company accidentally reveals in a tweet

Vivo Y12A: Price

Vivo Y21A is priced at Baht 4,499 (approximately Rs 10,536) for the sole 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The device is currently available in Blue and Green colour options via all Vivo-brand shops and dealers in the region. It is also listed on sale via the online retailer Lazada's official website.

Vivo Y12A: Specifications

Vivo Y12A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with an Adreno 505 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims can provide up to 16.3 hours of HD movie playback.

For security, the device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and support for facial recognition via the front camera.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Connectivity options include a Micro-USB port, 3.5mm headphone jack, WiFi and Bluetooth.