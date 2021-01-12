Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Infinix also launched its Infinix Hot 10 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Infinix Hot 10. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Infinix Hot 10 is 6.78 INCH. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a screen resolution of 720*1640. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Oppo A15s - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Infinix Hot 10 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 9999. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Features

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Infinix Hot 10 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Infinix Hot 10 is powered by Helio G70 Gaming processor.