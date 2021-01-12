Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Micromax also launched its Micromax In Note 1 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Micromax In Note 1. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Micromax In Note 1 is 6.67-inch. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Oppo A15s - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Micromax In Note 1 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Micromax In Note 1 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Features

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 has a 48MP+5MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Micromax In Note 1 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In Note 1 of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 runs on Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Micromax In Note 1 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85.