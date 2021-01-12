Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Motorola also launched its Motorola Moto G9 Power with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Motorola Moto G9 Power. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Motorola Moto G9 Power is 6.8 inch. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a screen resolution of 720×1640. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Oppo A15s - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Motorola Moto G9 Power is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB RAM and 64 GB is priced at 11999. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Tecno Spark 6 Go - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Features

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Motorola Moto G9 Power has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 6000 mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Motorola Moto G9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.