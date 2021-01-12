Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Oppo also launched its Oppo A15s with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Oppo A15s. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo A15s is 6.52 inch. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Oppo A15s has a screen resolution of 1600×720.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Oppo A15s is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Oppo A15s of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 11490.

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo A15s has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10, whereas the Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Oppo A15s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35.