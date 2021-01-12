Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Poco also launched its Poco M2 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Poco M2. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Realme Narzo 20A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, Camera, and Processor

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Poco M2 is 6.53 inch. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Poco M2 has a screen resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Poco M2 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Poco M2 of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10999.

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Poco M2 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 of 5000mah.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10, whereas the Poco M2 runs on MIUI 11 Based on Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Poco M2 is powered by Media Tek Helio G80.