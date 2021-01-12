Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme Narzo 20 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Realme Narzo 20. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Micromax In Note 1 - Head to Head Comparison of Camera, Price, and Battery

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Realme Narzo 20 is 6.5 inch. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 has a screen resolution of HD+.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Realme Narzo 20 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Realme Narzo 20 of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 10499.

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 has a 48MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme Narzo 20 has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Realme Narzo 20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G85.