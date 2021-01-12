Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Tecno also launched its Tecno Spark 6 Go with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Tecno Spark 6 Go. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Tecno Spark 6 Go is 6.5-inch. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Oppo A15s - Specifications Compared, Price in India, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Tecno Spark 6 Go is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Tecno Spark 6 Go of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8499. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power - Features Compared, Price in India, and Specifications

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go has a 13MP+AI lens camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Tecno Spark 6 Go has 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Tecno Spark 6 Go of 5,000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Tecno Spark 6 Go is powered by MediaTek Helio A25 SoC.