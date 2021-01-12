Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Xiaomi Redmi 9. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Realme Narzo 20 - Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 is 6.53 – inch. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a screen resolution of HD+.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Xiaomi Redmi 9 is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 4GB + 64GB RAM and is priced at 8999.

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 13 MP + 2MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 5000mah.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35.