Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9A with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Xiaomi Redmi 9A. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Realme Narzo 20A - Specifications Compared, Price in India, Camera, and Processor

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is 16.58cm(6.53) HD+ Display. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Realme Narzo 20 - Latest Comparison of Price, Specifications, and Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Xiaomi Redmi 9A is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB RAM and is priced at 6799. Also Read - Vivo Y12s vs Poco M2 - Check Out Specifications, Price in India, and Camera Comparison

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has 5MP selfie camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 5020mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9A is powered by MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor.