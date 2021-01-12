Vivo launched Vivo Y12s which is packed with new features and specifications. Vivo Y12s comes with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Redmi 9i with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Vivo Y12s and Xiaomi Redmi 9i. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end faster than Xbox Series X

Display and Design-The screen of Vivo Y12s is 6.51 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9i is 6.53 inch. The Vivo Y12s has a screen resolution of 1600*720, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y12s and Xiaomi Redmi 9i is based on their different variants. Vivo Y12s of 3GB RAM and 32GB is priced at 9990, whereas Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 4GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 8299.

Camera -The Vivo Y12s has a 13MP + 2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 13MP camera. On the front the Vivo Y12s has 8MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has 5MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y12s is powered by 5000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 5000mAh.

OS-The Vivo Y12s runs on Funtouch OS 11 Android 10, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i runs on Android 10 based MIUI 12. The Vivo Y12s is powered by Helio P35, whereas the Xiaomi Redmi 9i is powered by MediaTek Helio G25.