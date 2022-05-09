comscore Vivo Y15c launched in India: Check price, specs, availability
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y15c Launched In India With 5000mah Battery And Android 12
News

Vivo Y15c launched in India with 5,000mAh battery and Android 12

Mobiles

Vivo has officially launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market dubbed the Vivo Y15c. Vivo hasn't revealed the pricing and availability of this phone.

Vivo Y15C

Image: Vivo

Vivo has officially launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market dubbed the Vivo Y15c. The device looks way too familiar and it is because it appears to be a rebadged model of the Vivo Y15s that launched earlier this year in India. Some of the phone’s highlights include a big 5,000mAh battery and dual cameras. Also Read - Samsung launches cordless vacuum cleaner series in India: Here are top 5 alternatives

Vivo Y15c Price and Colors

The smartphone’s pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed. For the colors, the phone has Mystic Blue and Wave Green color options. Also Read - Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W launched in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999, Rs 14,499 respectively

Vivo Y15c Specifications

The Vivo Y15c comes with a plastic body and has the same design as the Vivo Y15s. The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+(1600 x 720 pixels) resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The screen has an Eye Protection mode that filters out harmful blue light. It has the following measurements: 163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm. The phone weighs 179 grams. Also Read - Vivo unveils V1+ imaging and display chip, to debut with VX80 series on April 25

Coming to the optics, the device features a dual-camera system with a 13MP main lens having an aperture of F/2.2 and a 2MP macro unit with an F/2.4 aperture. There’s also an LED flash beside the camera. The device has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls. It has several camera modes like Pano, Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Live Photo, Pro, and others.

At the helm, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. It has a triple-slot having space for a microSD card and two nano SIMs. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging speed. Vivo claims that the device can offer up to 18.74 hours of online HD movie streaming and 7.89 hours of gameplay.

It boots on FunTouch OS 12 and has Android 12 beneath it. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. As for connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a MicroUSB port for charging and data transfer.

— Pranav Sawant

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 9, 2022 3:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15c launched in India: Check Details
Mobiles
Vivo Y15c launched in India: Check Details
Microsoft to launch a streaming device and app in the "next 12 months"

Gaming

Microsoft to launch a streaming device and app in the "next 12 months"

Xiaomi India executives threatened with violence by govt agency: Report

News

Xiaomi India executives threatened with violence by govt agency: Report

How to take a screenshot on Windows 11 PC

How To

How to take a screenshot on Windows 11 PC

Motorola Razr 3 appears in live images

Mobiles

Motorola Razr 3 appears in live images

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y15c launched in India: Check Details

Realme Narzo 50 5G series teased in India ahead of launch

Xiaomi India executives threatened with violence by govt agency: Report

Motorola Razr 3 appears in live images

Elon Musk wants quadruple Twitter users, double revenue by 2028

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022

BGR Talks with Muralikrishnan B

How one can secure their Wifi Network Connection

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion: All your questions answered

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Okinawa, Pure EV और Ola... इस वजह से लगी इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर्स में आग, जानें पूरी डिटेल

क्या आपको भी हो रही BGMI में लॉगिन की दिक्कत? क्राफ्टन ने दिया यह जवाब

Apple AirTags की वजह से आधी रात को यूजर्स हुए परेशान, बजाने लगा फर्जी अलार्म

How to Delete Facebook Page: मोबाइल फोन और डेस्कटॉप दोनों से इस तरह डिलीट करें पेज

Jio और Airtel ने पेश किए डेली डेटा वाले नए Disney+ Hotstar पैक, जानें किसके प्लान हैं बेहतर

Latest Videos

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video

Features

Upcoming Smartphones in May 2022, From Google to OnePlus to Vivo and Many More, Watch Video
Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more

News

Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Check out the Great Deals and offers on Smartphones like iPhone 13, OnePlus and more
BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India

BGR Talks

BGR Talks: Mr. Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Review, Watch this Video know to know about features and Specifications

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999