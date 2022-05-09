Vivo has officially launched a new entry-level smartphone in the Indian market dubbed the Vivo Y15c. The device looks way too familiar and it is because it appears to be a rebadged model of the Vivo Y15s that launched earlier this year in India. Some of the phone’s highlights include a big 5,000mAh battery and dual cameras. Also Read - Samsung launches cordless vacuum cleaner series in India: Here are top 5 alternatives

Vivo Y15c Price and Colors

The smartphone's pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed. For the colors, the phone has Mystic Blue and Wave Green color options.

Vivo Y15c Specifications

The Vivo Y15c comes with a plastic body and has the same design as the Vivo Y15s. The smartphone sports a 6.55-inch water-drop notch display with an HD+(1600 x 720 pixels) resolution. It is an IPS LCD panel with a 60Hz screen refresh rate. The screen has an Eye Protection mode that filters out harmful blue light. It has the following measurements: 163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm. The phone weighs 179 grams.

Coming to the optics, the device features a dual-camera system with a 13MP main lens having an aperture of F/2.2 and a 2MP macro unit with an F/2.4 aperture. There’s also an LED flash beside the camera. The device has an 8MP camera on the front for taking selfies and doing video calls. It has several camera modes like Pano, Face Beauty, Time-Lapse, Live Photo, Pro, and others.

At the helm, it is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32/64GB of internal storage. It has a triple-slot having space for a microSD card and two nano SIMs. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging speed. Vivo claims that the device can offer up to 18.74 hours of online HD movie streaming and 7.89 hours of gameplay.

It boots on FunTouch OS 12 and has Android 12 beneath it. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner offering added security. As for connectivity, it has Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz/5GHz Wi-Fi, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a MicroUSB port for charging and data transfer.

— Pranav Sawant