Vivo Y15s with 5,000mAh battery, HD+ display launched at an affordable price in India

Vivo Y15s budget smartphone has been launched in India. The Y-series smartphone was introduced in Singapore last year. The highlights of the affordable Vivo phone are its huge 5,000mAh battery, a tall HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo Y15s price in India, availability

Vivo Y15s price in India is set at Rs 10,990 (MRP Rs 13,990) for the 3GB/32GB storage model. The handset will be available for purchase via Vivo's official website, and various retail stores in the country starting Friday. The brand has provided two colour options – Mystic Blue and Wave Green.

Vivo Y15s specifications, features

The new Vivo smartphone features a textured back panel and a square-shaped camera module on the rear side. The phone gets a dewdrop notch display with minimum side bezels and a thick chin.

As for the specifications, the Vivo Y15s sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The onboard storage is further expandable via a dedicated microSD slot. It’s an Android 11 (Go edition) that has custom Funtouch OS 11.1 on top. For stills and taking videos, the Vivo Y15s offers a dual-camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

For taking selfies and making video calls, the smartphone has an 8-megapixel sensor embedded on the dewdrop notch. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint reader. Vivo has equipped a 5,000mAh on its new Y-series smartphone. The phone supports standard 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a micro-USB port for charging. Onboard sensors include- an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.