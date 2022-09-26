comscore Vivo Y16 launched in India: Check specs, price, features
Vivo Y16 launched in India with 13MP camera, 5,000mAh battery: Check price, specs, details

The Vivo Y16 smartphone will be available in India in Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold colour variants.

vivo Y16

Image: Vivo

Vivo today launched a new Y-series smartphone in India. The newly launched smartphone dubbed as the Vivo Y16 joins the company’s Y-series smartphones, which also includes the Vivo Y22, the Vivo Y35, the Vivo Y75 5G and the Vivo Y21G among others. It competes with the likes of the Realme Narzo 30A, the Infinix Hot 10S, Tecno Spark 7T and the Poco M4 Pro among others and it’s top features include a 5,000mAh battery, a 13MP dual-rear camera setup and the MediaTek Helio P35 processor among others. Also Read - Vivo Y16 with 13MP dual-camera setup, 5000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 12,499

Vivo Y16 price and availability

The newly launched Vivo Y16 comes in two variants — the base variant of the smartphone with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space costs Rs 9,999 in India, while the top variant of the device with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space costs Rs 12,499. The Vivo Y16 smartphone will be available in India in Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold colour variants. Also Read - Vivo T1 5G Silky White to go on its first sale tonight in Flipkart's Big Billion Days early sale

Vivo hasn’t announced the availability of its newly launched Y-series smartphone yet. However, the company does say that the smartphone will be available for purchase on Vivo India e-store and across all partner retail stores. The company also said that customers can avail cashback of up to Rs 1,000 using Kotak, IDFC, OneCard, BOB, Federal, AU bank cards across all partner retail stores. Additionally, interested buyers who purchase the smartphone online can avail a cashback of Rs 750 on using their HDFC debit and credit cards. Also Read - Vivo X90 Pro+ tipped to launch in December with 1-inch sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and UFS 4.0 storage

Vivo Y16 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y16 smartphone comes with a 6.51-inch LCD display with a resolution of 1600 × 720 pixels. It sports a plastic back panel. talking about internals, the newly launched Vivo Y16 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 system-on-chip that is coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage space. It runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 and it comes with a 5,000mAh battery.

As far as the optics are concerned, the Vivo Y16 smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor and 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 5MP camera for selfies. For connectivity it has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and USB Type-C.

  Published Date: September 26, 2022 3:52 PM IST
