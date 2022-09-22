Vivo Y16 with 13MP dual-camera setup, 5000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 12,499: Details here

Vivo on Thursday silently launched its new budget smartphone Vivo Y16 in the Indian market. The smartphone supports 4G connectivity and sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution. The Vivo Y16 is also equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera, and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Vivo Y16 4G India Price

The Vivo Y16 4G is priced at Rs 12,499 for the sole 4GB RAM variant. It comes with 64GB of internal storage. The smartohone brand has launched the phone in Gold and Black colours.

Vivo Y16 4G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The device houses a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Y16 packs MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The device also supports 1GB of Extended RAM. The Y16 runs Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Funtouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

According to the tipster Ice Universe, Vivo will launch the Vivo X90 Pro+ in December. The device is said to come with a 1-inch main camera and a new telephoto sensor. Furthermore, the device will have a new telephoto algorithm for the telephoto lens.

There’s no information on which sensor will the brand use, but to recall, Xiaomi launched its Xiaomi 12S Ultra earlier this year with a massive 1-inch sensor. The sensor used on the phone was by Sony, it’s the Sony IMX989 sensor. This hints that Vivo may use the same sensor on its X90 Pro+, but let’s not jump to conclusions as the brand is yet to confirm the same.

As for the screen, the device will feature a Samsung E6 panel and we expect it to have a high refresh rate. There’s no information about the phone’s battery and fast charging, but it will likely be improved.