Vivo Y16 with 13MP dual-camera setup, 5000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 12,499: Details here
Vivo Y16 with 13MP dual-camera setup, 5000mAh battery launched in India at Rs 12,499

The Vivo Y16 is equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera, and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Vivo on Thursday silently launched its new budget smartphone Vivo Y16 in the Indian market. The smartphone supports 4G connectivity and sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution. The Vivo Y16 is also equipped with a 13-megapixel dual rear camera, and it is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

Vivo Y16 4G India Price

The Vivo Y16 4G is priced at Rs 12,499 for the sole 4GB RAM variant. It comes with 64GB of internal storage. The smartohone brand has launched the phone in Gold and Black colours.

Vivo Y16 4G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD with an HD+ resolution. There is a waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. The device houses a dual rear camera setup, including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It also features a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Under the hood, the Y16 packs MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM. The device also supports 1GB of Extended RAM. The Y16 runs Android 12 out of the box and has a layer of Funtouch OS 12 on top. It packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

  • Published Date: September 22, 2022 8:45 PM IST
