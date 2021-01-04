Vivo has launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y20A and Infinix Hot 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Tech billionaire and Alibaba founder Jack Ma missing after conflict with Chinese govt

Display and Design-The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 comes with a 6.78-inch along with a resolution of 720*1640. Also Read - Vivo Y20A vs Xiaomi Redmi 9i - Head to Head Comparison of Specifications, Price, and Other Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor. Also Read - Vivo Y20A vs Motorola Moto G9 Power - Features Compared, Specifications, and Price in India

Price-The price range of Vivo Y20A is based on its different variants. Vivo Y20A of 3GB will be priced Rs.11490. The price of Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 also has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y20A is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh. The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10.