Vivo has launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Micromax also recently launched the Micromax In 1b smartphone recently. The Micromax In 1b is priced starting at Rs.6999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y20A and Micromax In 1b across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b comes with a 6.52-inch along with a resolution of 720×1600.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b features a MediaTek Helio G35.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y20A is based on its different variants. Vivo Y20A of 3GB will be priced Rs.11490. The price of Micromax In 1b of 2GB is of Rs.6999

Camera -The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Micromax In 1b has a 13MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Micromax In 1b also has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y20A is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Micromax In 1b of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Micromax In 1b runs on Android 10.