Vivo has launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Motorola also recently launched the Motorola Moto G9 Power smartphone recently. The Motorola Moto G9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y20A and Motorola Moto G9 Power across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 Power comes with a 6.80-inch along with a resolution of 720×1640.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y20A is based on its different variants. Vivo Y20A of 3GB will be priced Rs.11490. The price of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 4 GB is of Rs.11999

Camera -The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 64MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Motorola Moto G9 Power has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y20A is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Motorola Moto G9 Power of 6000 mAh. The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Motorola Moto G9 Power runs on Android 10.