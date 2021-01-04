Vivo has launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco M2 smartphone recently. The Poco M2 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y20A and Poco M2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme V15 aka Realme Koi launch confirmed for January 7

Display and Design-The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. Also Read - Co-WIN app: How to register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 features a Media Tek Helio G80. Also Read - Vivo Y20A vs Realme Narzo 20A - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Processor

Price-The price range of Vivo Y20A is based on its different variants. Vivo Y20A of 3GB will be priced Rs.11490. The price of Poco M2 of 6GB is of Rs.10999

Camera -The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y20A is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 of 5000mah. The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Poco M2 runs on Android 10.