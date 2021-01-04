Realme Narzo 20 Pro was launched in India earlier this year at a price starting at Rs 13,999. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model of the phone comes at a price of Rs 15,999. This is one of the cheapest 8GB RAM mobile phone available in India right now.

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced starting at Rs.13999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y20A and Realme Narzo 20 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo Y20A vs Micromax In 1b - Check Out Latest Comparison with Price, Specifications, Camera, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Vivo Y20A vs Micromax In Note 1 - Specifications, Features, Camera, and Battery Compare

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a Helio G95 Gaming Processor. Also Read - Vivo Y20A vs Vivo V20 SE - Head to Head Comparison of Price, Specifications, Camera, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Vivo Y20A is based on its different variants. Vivo Y20A of 3GB will be priced Rs.11490. The price of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 6GB is of Rs.13999

Camera -The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y20A is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20 Pro of 4500mAh. The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro runs on Android 10.