Vivo has launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y20A and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y20A is based on its different variants. Vivo Y20A of 3GB will be priced Rs.11490. The price of Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y20A is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Android 10.