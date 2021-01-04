Vivo has launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo V20 SE smartphone recently. The Vivo V20 SE is priced starting at Rs.20990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y20A and Vivo V20 SE across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo Y20A vs Realme Narzo 20 - Specifications Compared, Price in India, Camera, and Other Features

Display and Design-The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE comes with a 6.44 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 (FHD+).

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y20A is based on its different variants. Vivo Y20A of 3GB will be priced Rs.11490. The price of Vivo V20 SE of 8GB is of Rs.20990

Camera -The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo V20 SE has a 32MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y20A is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V20 SE of 4100mAh. The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Vivo V20 SE runs on Android 10, Funtouch 11.