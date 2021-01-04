Vivo has launched the Vivo Y20A smartphone recently. The Vivo Y20A is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9i smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i is priced starting at Rs.8299 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Vivo Y20A and Xiaomi Redmi 9i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Vivo Y20A vs Motorola Moto G9 Power - Features Compared, Specifications, and Price in India

Display and Design-The Vivo Y20A features a 6.51-inch with a screen resolution of Full HD+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Vivo Y20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i features a MediaTek Helio G25.

Price-The price range of Vivo Y20A is based on its different variants. Vivo Y20A of 3GB will be priced Rs.11490. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 4GB is of Rs.8299

Camera -The Vivo Y20A has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 13MP main camera. On the front the Vivo Y20A has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9i has a 5MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Vivo Y20A is powered by 5,000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9i of 5000mAh. The Vivo Y20A runs on FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Redmi 9i runs on Android 10.