Vivo Y20s G with a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup and MediaTek Helio G80 SoC has launched in the Philippines. Going by the specifications, the Vivo Y20s G seems like a rebranded version of the Vivo Y20G that was announced in India in January this year.

Vivo Y20s G is listed on the Vivo Philippines official website for a price of PHP 9,999, which is around 15,000 on conversion. The price is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. It can be bought via the Vivo Philippines online store or via third-party platforms including Lazada and Shopee. The smartphone is listed in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options.

In comparison, the Vivo Y20G is a ‘Made in India’ smartphone, priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB RAM+128GB storage model. In India, the Y20G is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Tatacliq, the company’s India E-store and across all its retail partners.

Vivo Y20s G specifications

Vivo Y20s G gets a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. This is a dual Nano-SIM smartphone, which measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

Vivo Y20s G runs the company’s Funtouch OS 11, which is based on Android 11. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

When it comes to cameras, the Vivo Y20s G features triple rear cameras, a combination of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

The smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel front camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. In terms of connectivity, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a micro USB port.