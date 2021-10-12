Vivo Y20T with AI triple camera, with Extended RAM 2.0 technology launched: Price in India, specs

Vivo Y20T, the latest addition to the Vivo Y-series has been launched in India for a price under Rs 20,000. The new Vivo phone comes with the in-house Extended RAM 2.0 technology that borrows internal storage for RAM functions. The phone also gets an AI-enabled triple rear camera, a bunch of gaming features, and support fast charging solution. Also Read - Top 5 gaming phone deals under Rs 30,000 on Amazon

Vivo Y20T price in India, offers

The Vivo Y20T comes with a price tag of Rs 15,490 for the sole 6GB/64GB storage model. It is available in two colour options- Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. In terms of availability, the handset will be for purchase via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and all partner retail stores. Also Read - Best 5G phone under Rs 20,000 on Amazon, Flipkart today: Realme 8s, iQOO Z3, Samsung Galaxy M32, more

As for the sale offers, Vivo is also giving no-cost EMI up to 12 months with Bajaj Finserv (Additional up to Rs 500 Cashback) on e-store. Online offers include six-month no-cost exchanges on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Tata Cliq. Also Read - Best phones with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC in India: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, more

Vivo Y20T specifications, features

Vivo Y20T features a 6.51-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with 720×1,600 pixel resolution. Under the hood rests a dated Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 paired with 6GB of RAM and 1GB of extended RAM. The phone comes with expandable storage support of up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone offers a host of gaming features as well that include- Ultra Game Mode, Esports Mode, 4D Game Vibration, and Multi Turbo 5.0.

The phone runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 right out of the box. For photography, the phone gets a triple camera setup a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it gets an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera software supports Aura Screen Light along with Portrait Mode. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options include- dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, and a micro-USB port for charging. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. For security, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.