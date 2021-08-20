Vivo Y21 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Vivo Y21, the new mid-ranger from the Vivo Y series has been launched in India. The new Vivo has arrived in the Indian smartphone market for a starting price of Rs 13,990. The phone packs a huge 5,000mAh battery and sport a 6.5-inch Halo FullView LCD panel. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

Vivo Y21 price in India, sale

Vivo Y21 price in India starts at Rs 13,990 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model comes at a cost of Rs 15,490. The new Vivo Y-series phone will be available for purchase via Vivo’s online store, leading e-retail platforms- Amazon, Flipkart, and other partner retail stores as well. Also Read - World Photography Day: Best camera smartphones you can buy in India in 2021

Vivo Y21 specifications, features

Vivo Y21 flaunts a slim curved edge body with a square-shaped camera island to house the dual-camera setup. The rear panel gets a gradient design coated in two colours. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor that is said to unlock it in just 0.22 seconds. Upfront, it has a dewdrop notch to accommodate the selfie camera and thick chin bezel. Also Read - Vivo X60 5G gets a price cut in India: Check new price, offers and more

As far as core specifications are concerned, the Vivo Y21 features a tall 6.51-inch Halo FullView HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The panel has a 20:9 aspect ratio. At the helm of the device, there is a MediaTek Helio P35 processor which is paired with 4GB RAM. The phone has extended RAM support that offers an extra 1GB RAM expansion option. It is available in two storage options- 64GB and 128GB which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

The Vivo Y21 runs FunTouch OS 11.1 based Android 11 right out of the box. For photography, you get a dual-camera setup which consists of a 13-megapixel primary shooter paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens. For selfies, an 8-megapixel camera sits at the centre. The highlight of the Vivo Y21 is its mammoth size 5,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include- dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth v5, USB-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone will be available in two colour options- Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue.