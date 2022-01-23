comscore Vivo Y21A with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 5,000mAh battery announced in India
Vivo Y21A with MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 5,000mAh battery announced in India

Vivo quietly announced the new Vivo Y21A smartphone with a 6.51-inch HD+ display, dual rear camera, and a big 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y21A price in India

Vivo has quietly added a new smartphone to its Y-series, the Vivo Y21A. The phone is an incremental update over the previous iteration- Vivo Y20A. The new Vivo Y-series phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display, an Helio P22 SoC, and a huge 5,000mAh battery. Also Read - Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look

Vivo Y21A price in India, availability

Vivo has made a soft launch of the new Vivo VY21A smartphone in India. The smartphone is listed on Vivo’s official website, although pricing and availability aren’t mentioned on the site. It isn’t clear if the handset will be available on e-retail platforms Amazon, Flipkart. Also Read - Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Vivo Y21A specifications, features

Vivo Y21A features a sleek profile with curved edges and a square-shaped camera module at the back. The phone sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels and an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The processor is coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU for rendering graphics. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT 2 Pro, more

On the software front, the phone runs Android 11 OS with custom Funtouch OS 11.1 skin on top. For taking photos, the Vivo Y21A gets a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The phone is available in sole 4GB/64GB storage option. The phone gets a proprietary Extended RAM option that allows expanding the RAM utilising free inbuilt storage on the smartphone by 1GB. It also has a dedicated microSD slot for expanding the internal storage.

The new Vivo Y21A packs a big 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Sensors onboard include- an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a virtual gyroscope. Connectivity options include 4G connectivity, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, BEIDOU, GLONASS, and GALILEO. For security, the phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will be available in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour shade.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2022 9:57 AM IST

