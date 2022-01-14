comscore Vivo Y21e with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 3GB RAM launched in India: Here's a close look
Vivo Y21e is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card.

Vivo_y21e

(Image: Vivo)

Vivo just launched another budget smartphone in India, dubbed Vivo Y21e. The company claims that the device is aimed at millennials and offers “best-in-class features.” Key features of the device include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, Eye Protection Mode, reverse charging, and Face Unlock. Also Read - Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Vivo Y21e: Price in India

Vivo Y21e is priced at Rs 12,990 for the sole 3GB RAM/64GB storage variant. It is currently available on sale via the company’s official online store and via partner retail stores. The device has been made available in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT 2 Pro, more

Vivo Y21e: Specifications

Vivo Y21e sports a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD Halo Full View display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The display comes with an Eye Protection Mode, which filters out the harmful blue light and helps protect its users’ eyes. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The RAM can be virtually extended up to 0.5GB, which can be paired with the Ultra Game Mode to provide an enhanced gaming experience. Also Read - Vivo V23 series to launch on Jan 5: What do we know

The device runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and reverse charging using a cable.

For security, the device includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with a Face Wake feature, which utilises the front camera to recognise its users face.

Coming to the optics, the Vivo Y21e sports a dual-camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the device features an 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth v5.

  • Published Date: January 14, 2022 8:40 PM IST

