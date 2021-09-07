comscore Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?
News

Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?

Mobiles

Vivo Y21s has been silently launched in Indonesia priced at Rupiah 2,799,000 (approximately Rs 14,419). It is expected to launch in other international markets including India soon.

Vivo Y21s

Vivo Y21s has been silently unveiled in Indonesia. It is an upgraded version of the Vivo Y21, which was announced in India last month. Key features of the device include a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and a 5,000mAh battery. It is the first mid-range smartphone from Vivo to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason

Vivo Y21s: Price

Vivo Y21s is priced at Indonesian Rupiah 2,799,000 (approximately Rs 14,419) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has been made available in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colour options. The company is yet to announce when the device will be made available in other international markets, including India. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime sale begins today: Check price in India, variants, top specs, where to buy

Vivo Y21s: Specifications

Vivo Y21s sports a 6.51-icnh LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop type notch display. The display features a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with 1GB of extended RAM and expandable storage via a microSD card. Also Read - Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021: Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For security purposes, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with support for face unlock.

Vivo Y21s sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 7, 2021 9:58 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason
News
Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason
Redmi 10 Prime sale begins today: Check price in India, variants, top specs, where to buy

News

Redmi 10 Prime sale begins today: Check price in India, variants, top specs, where to buy

Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021: Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco

Photo Gallery

Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021: Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco

Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021: Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco

Photo Gallery

Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021: Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco

Five unique smartphones that you can buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Five unique smartphones that you can buy in India in September 2021

Five unique smartphones that you can buy in India in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Five unique smartphones that you can buy in India in September 2021

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: The first affordable Flip

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Review: The first affordable Flip

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?

Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason

Redmi 10 Prime sale begins today: Check price in India, variants, top specs, where to buy

NoiseFit Core smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Another Redmi phone with Snapdragon 870, 120Hz OLED display in works

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600

WhatsApp upcoming features: A look at new features that could launch soon

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick ? Watch !

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Redmi 10 Prime की पहली सेल आज, मिलेगा Discount के साथ खरीदने का मौका

स्मार्टफोन फिर बना घातक! POCO X3 Pro के उड़ गए चीथड़े, यूजर ने कंपनी से कहा- 'शर्म करो'

Free Fire में ऐसे हल होगा 'The Puzzle' इवेंट और इसका 'Find the door to unlock' टास्क

सबसे तेज प्रोसेसर और 18GB RAM के साथ आया धांसू गेमिंग फोन Nubia Red Magic 6S Pro, जानें कीमत

Xiaomi 15 सितम्बर को अनाउंस करेगा नए फ्लैगशिप डिवाइस, जानें क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !

Features

List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs 40,000 In September 2021 : Oppo, One Plus And More !
WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?

Features

WhatsApp Trick: How To Hide Last Seen And Blue Tick on WhatsApp?
Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !

Features

Which Are The Best BR Games To Play in PC ? Have a Look !
5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

Features

5 Upcoming Smartphones To Launch in September 2021 : Price, Features And More !

News

Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?
Mobiles
Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?
Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason

News

Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason
Redmi 10 Prime sale begins today: Check price in India, variants, top specs, where to buy

News

Redmi 10 Prime sale begins today: Check price in India, variants, top specs, where to buy
NoiseFit Core smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Wearables

NoiseFit Core smartwatch launched in India: Price, specifications, features
Another Redmi phone with Snapdragon 870, 120Hz OLED display in works

Mobiles

Another Redmi phone with Snapdragon 870, 120Hz OLED display in works

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers