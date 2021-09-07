Vivo Y21s, a Redmi 10 Prime rival, goes official globally: When will it launch in India?

Vivo Y21s has been silently unveiled in Indonesia. It is an upgraded version of the Vivo Y21, which was announced in India last month. Key features of the device include a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, a 50-megapixel triple camera setup on the back and a 5,000mAh battery. It is the first mid-range smartphone from Vivo to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 may not launch alongside iPhone 13, and this is the reason

Vivo Y21s: Price

Vivo Y21s is priced at Indonesian Rupiah 2,799,000 (approximately Rs 14,419) for the sole 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device has been made available in Pearl White and Midnight Blue colour options. The company is yet to announce when the device will be made available in other international markets, including India. Also Read - Redmi 10 Prime sale begins today: Check price in India, variants, top specs, where to buy

Vivo Y21s: Specifications

Vivo Y21s sports a 6.51-icnh LCD HD+ display with a waterdrop type notch display. The display features a resolution of 1600×720 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes with 1GB of extended RAM and expandable storage via a microSD card. Also Read - Top camera phones under Rs 20,000 in September 2021: Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco

The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11.1 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For security purposes, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with support for face unlock.

Vivo Y21s sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.