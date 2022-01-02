comscore Vivo Y21T launched with triple camera setup, a 6.51-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680: Check price, specifications, features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup
News

Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup

Mobiles

The India launch of the Vivo Y21T is yet to be confirmed. However, there are reports that this smartphone can be launched with a 4GB + 128GB storage variant for Rs 16,490.

vivo y21t

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new phone Vivo Y21T in the Y series in Indonesia. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, waterdrop-style display notch, triple rear camera setup, and 18W fast charging. The tech giant has launched this smartphone in two color options and a single storage configuration. Also Read - Vivo Y21T with Snapdragon 680 SoC to launch in India on January 3: Report

Price

Vivo Y21T comes in only 6GB + 128GB storage option which is priced at IDR 3,099,000 (about Rs 16,200). It is available for pre-order in Midnight Blue and Pearl White color options.

The India launch of the Vivo Y21T is yet to be confirmed. However, there are reports that this smartphone can be launched with a 4GB + 128GB storage variant for Rs 16,490.

Specifications

The company is offering a 6.51-inch LCD panel with 1600×720 pixel resolution, which has a refresh rate of 60Hz. This display given in the phone comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. In the Indian variant of the phone, the company can offer a 6.58-inch display with 2408×1080 pixel resolution, which will have a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In Indonesia, the company has launched this phone with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. It also has 2 GB of virtual RAM. This phone can come with 4 GB RAM and 1 GB Extended RAM in India.

The newly launched Vivo Y21T has a triple rear camera setup, including 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera for clicking selfies and video calling.

The phone has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via SD card. The device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS / A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from this, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor has been given. Vivo Y21T packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone weighs 182 grams.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 2, 2022 10:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features
Wearables
Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features
Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup

Mobiles

Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps

Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

News

Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features

Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps

Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

Most Popular and Downloaded apps of 2021

New Year s Eve restrictions: How to celebrate the coming of 2022 with friends virtually

EV's that we saw in 2021 and Ev's that we'll see in 2022

Ola S1 Pro customers suffer a harrowing experience

Ola, Uber rides to online food delivery: New GST rule to bring these changes from Jan 1

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup

Mobiles

Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup
Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details

Mobiles

Vivo Y21T is expected to launch in India on January 3: Check details

हिंदी समाचार

फ्री फायर में आया नया सीजन, साथ लाया रंग-बिरंगे एलियन ऑउटफिट

फ्री फायर में नए साल का तोहफा! आज मिलेंगे फ्री Yeti पेट और Mr Waggor पेट स्किन

फ्री फायर में आया नया Alpine मैप, जहां मैच खेलने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम

Vodafone Idea के किन प्रीपेड पैक्स में मिल रहा Disney+ Hotstar सब्सक्रिप्शन? यहां दूर करें कंफ्यूजन

2022 शुरू होते ही गेमर्स को मिली गुड न्यूज, Free Fire के नए टॉप-अप इवेंट में मुफ्त मिलेंगे ढेरों Diamonds

Latest Videos

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India

Features

Instagram, Facebook and Few More of the Most Popular And Downloaded Apps of 2021 | BGR India
Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022

Features

Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Jaguar I-Pace, EV's that we saw in 2021 and Mercedes Benz EQS, Hyundai Ionic 5 and More will see in 2022
Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video

News

Second edition of BGR Tech Excellence Awards 2021: Watch full video
VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

VIVO Wireless Sport Lite Review

News

Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features
Wearables
Noise ColorFit Caliber Smartwatch launched in India with 60 sports modes: Check price, specifications, features
Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup

Mobiles

Vivo Y21T launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680, a 6.51-inch display, and triple camera setup
How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to send pictures on WhatsApp without losing quality: Follow these simple steps
Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details

News

Indian Government asks Apple to invest in 'Make in India' goods worth $50 billion: Check details
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G and Samsung Galaxy A13 5G likely to launch in February 2022: Here's what it could bring

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers