Smartphone manufacturer Vivo has launched its new phone Vivo Y21T in the Y series in Indonesia. The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, waterdrop-style display notch, triple rear camera setup, and 18W fast charging. The tech giant has launched this smartphone in two color options and a single storage configuration. Also Read - Vivo Y21T with Snapdragon 680 SoC to launch in India on January 3: Report

Price

Vivo Y21T comes in only 6GB + 128GB storage option which is priced at IDR 3,099,000 (about Rs 16,200). It is available for pre-order in Midnight Blue and Pearl White color options.

The India launch of the Vivo Y21T is yet to be confirmed. However, there are reports that this smartphone can be launched with a 4GB + 128GB storage variant for Rs 16,490.

Specifications

The company is offering a 6.51-inch LCD panel with 1600×720 pixel resolution, which has a refresh rate of 60Hz. This display given in the phone comes with an aspect ratio of 20: 9. In the Indian variant of the phone, the company can offer a 6.58-inch display with 2408×1080 pixel resolution, which will have a refresh rate of 90Hz.

In Indonesia, the company has launched this phone with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage. It also has 2 GB of virtual RAM. This phone can come with 4 GB RAM and 1 GB Extended RAM in India.

The newly launched Vivo Y21T has a triple rear camera setup, including 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera for clicking selfies and video calling.

The phone has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via SD card. The device supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS / A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apart from this, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor has been given. Vivo Y21T packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone weighs 182 grams.