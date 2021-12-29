Vivo is expected to launch its Vivo Y21T in India soon. Although the company is yet to announce the launch, a report by 91Mobiles suggests that it will debut in India on January 3. The report has further revealed that the details like chipset, camera, battery and more details ahead of the official launch.

According to the company, Vivo Y21T will be a mid-range smartphone that will come with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y21T expected specifications

As per the report, Vivo Y21T will offer 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that can be expanded via microSD card. The smartphone is expected to house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. Vivo Y21T might come with 50MP triple rear camera setup. Notably, there is still no word on the design of the smartphone.

For the unversed, Vivo has also announced to launch the Vivo V23 series in India. The smartphone series will include Vivo V23 and Vivo V23 Pro. Both the smartphones will feature a dual selfie camera. Vivo V23 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC and offer up to 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone might be equipped with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Vivo V23 Pro, on the other hand, might come with a 50-megapixel dual front camera setup. AIt is likely to feature a 108-megapixel primary sensor at the back. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and offer up to 8GB of RAM andd support up to 4GB of virtual RAM. An earlier report suggests that the back panel will be made of Fluorite AG glass for its colour changing capabilities when exposed to sunlight.