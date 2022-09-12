comscore Vivo Y22 launched in India with 50MP camera for under Rs 15,000
Vivo Y22 arrives in India, brings 50-megapixel camera and 5000mAh battery for under Rs 15,000

Vivo Y22 comes with a MediaTek processor, a big display with high brightness, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Vivo Y22 has launched in India days after the phone debuted in Indonesia. The new phone comes with a 50-megapixel camera and a 5000mAh battery as highlights. It borrows its design from previous Y-series phones and Vivo says Y22’s design will offer a good grip. The display has a 2.5D curve on the sides, which compliments the overall design. Also Read - Vivo Y22 with MediaTek Helio G85 tipped to launch in India next week

Commenting on the launch of the Vivo Y22, Yogendra Sriramula, head of brand strategy, Vivo India, said “Continuing with the philosophy of Y-Series of making innovation accessible to all, we are extremely excited to launch the all-new Vivo Y22 in India. The all new Y22 has a stylish and trendy design, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery which is complimented by a capable 50MP super night camera and a powerful chipset. We hope that Y22 proves to be a delight for young, tech-savvy consumers looking for a stylish and complete smartphone in the segment.”

Vivo Y22 price in India

The Vivo Y22 comes at a price of Rs 14,499 for the entry-level variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but with offers on bank cards, the phone will be available for much less. There is a higher storage version with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Customers with an SBI, Kotak Mahindra, and One Card credit card will be able to get a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on the purchase. Effectively, the phone would cost customers as low as Rs 13,499.

Vivo Y22 specifications

The Vivo Y22 has modest specifications that justify the price. The phone comes with a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a full-screen view, so you will be able to watch content on the entire screen. It supports a peak brightness of 530 nits, which makes it easy to read the text on the screen easy under bright sunlight. The display also supports Eye Protection Mode, which effectively reduces the blue light emission and prefers warm colours. You can unlock the phone using your face.

Powering the Vivo Y22 is an octa-core MediaTek MT6769 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is support for an external microSD card of up to 1TB. There is a 5000mAh battery inside the Vivo Y22 that uses the company’s Energy Guardian feature to optimise power for a longer runtime. The battery supports 18W fast charging and the charger comes bundled in the box. The phone runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12.

  • Published Date: September 12, 2022 3:46 PM IST
