Last month, a leak revealed that Vivo will be launching a slew of budget phones in the Indian markets. The list also included the Vivo Y22 and Y22s. The latter is expected to launch in India this month and a few of its details were previously revealed. Now, the tipster Paras Guglani (via MySmartPrice) has shared the key specifications of the Vivo Y22 . Let's take a look.

Vivo Y22 specifications

The Vivo Y22 is said to come with a 6.5-inch display with a Full-HD+ resolution. The screen is expected to be an IPS LCD panel. It will feature a dual camera setup with a 50MP main lens and a 2MP secondary snapper. On the front, it will have an 8MP selfie lens.

Under the hood, it will be powered by a budget MediaTek chipset. It will have the MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

It will also come with a microSD card slot for additional storage and a RAM Plus feature. For the unversed, the RAM Plus feature will work like the virtual RAM feature, where the device will take some part of the storage as virtual RAM.

As for the battery, it will pack a big 5,000mAh. The tipster has not revealed whether it will have any sort of fast charging support. But since it is a budget phone, it may not have fancy fast charging technology. It will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box.

Vivo Y22 India launch timeline, pricing, and colors

Other than the specifications, the device is expected to launch in India soon. Although the brand is yet to confirm, the Vivo Y22 is said to launch by next week in India. In terms of pricing, it could be priced at around Rs 12,000 in the country.

The device will be offered in Starlight Blue and Green color options.