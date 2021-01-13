has launched a new mid-range smartphone, Vivo Y31s in China. The device comes with decent specifications, including the 480 processor, support and display. It is priced at Yuan 1,498 (approximately Rs 17,000) for the 4GB /128GB storage variant and at Yuan 1,698 (approximately Rs 19,300) for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

The device will be made available in Grey, Red and Silver colour options. It will start shipping from January 15 and is currently available for pre-booking on the company’s official website. The company is yet to reveal the international pricing and availability for the device. Also Read - Vivo Y12s with 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Know price, features, specs

Vivo Y31s: Specifications

Vivo Y31s sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. The display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.61 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor paired with an Adreno 619 GPU. Also Read - Vivo Y51A launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Snapdragon 480 is a budget processor and the company’s first in the Snapdragon 4XX series to support . Other connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1 and GPS.

The device comes with up to 6GB DDR4 RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs ‘s operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 10.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y31s sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for capturing selfies.