Vivo Y32 spotted on TENAA: Images, key specifications revealed

Vivo could soon launch its Vivo Y32 budget smartphone. The device has purportedly surfaced on TENAA, showcasing the design along with some of the key specifications. The device is listed with the model number V2158A, which is being reported to be the Vivo Y32. From the looks of it, the device features a similar design to that of the Vivo Y33s, which was launched in India back in August. Also Read - Vivo Y76 launched with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, and 4,100mAh battery

It is being said that the Vivo Y32 will be positioned as a budget 4G offering. The images showcase a waterdrop-style notch, a multi-camera setup at the back and a gradient paint job. Also Read - Vivo V23e 5G with 44MP front camera to debut on November 23

Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 2000 chip beats Snapdragon 888; scores over a million points on AnTuTu: Report

To cast your vote for other categories click here

Vivo Y32: Expected specifications

According to the TENAA listing the device sports a 6.51-inch HD+ TFT display with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. It will be powered by an octa-core SoC paired with 4GB/6GB/8GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system and will be backed by a 4,910mAh.

The device will sport a dual camera setup consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, the device features an 8-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.

The listing states that the device will measure 165.01×75.20×9.19mm and will weigh 204.75 grams. In a separate report, the Vivo Y32 was also spotted on the China Compulsory Certification (3C).

Vivo Y32 is expected to launch as a successor to the Vivo Y31, which sports a 6.58-inch LCD FHD+ display. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. It comes with 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage. The device runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Vivo Y31 sports a triple camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, it sports a 16-megapixel sensor for taking selfies.