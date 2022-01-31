Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

The upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G has emerged in the product library of China Telecom revealing its images, specifications, and pricing. To recall, the Vivo Y33s 5G was reportedly spotted on the 3C certification site, which points towards the smartphone’s imminent launch in China. In December, a handset with model number V2166A was spotted on the Chinese certification website. As per the report, it could be a mid-range 5G smartphone. The 4G variant of the Vivo Y33s was launched earlier last year. However, the tech giant has not yet given any information about the Vivo Y33S 5G. Also Read - Vivo Y32 spotted on TENAA: Images, key specifications revealed

Price

As per the China Telecom listing, the upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G is speculated to be priced at 1,499 Yuan (roughly Rs 17,685) for 4 GB RAM + 128 GB and 1,599 Yuan (roughly Rs18,865) 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will be available for 1,699 Yuan (roughly Rs 20,046). Also Read - Top smartphones with 50MP cameras in September 2021

The price of the Vivo Y33s smartphone is Rs 17,990 in India for an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The phone has been introduced in two color options: Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Also Read - Vivo Y33s with 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Specifications

The Vivo Y33S 4G variant works on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 11.1 and flaunts a 6.58-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD, which comes with a notch design for the selfie camera. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Helio P88 along with 8 GB RAM and 4 GB Extended RAM.

As far as camera features are concerned, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 18 W fast charging. The phone has dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, GPS, and USB-Type C port for connectivity options. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. The Vivo Y33s phone consists of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.