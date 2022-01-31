comscore Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Vivo Y33s 5G spotted online, key specifications, price, and features revealed
News

Vivo Y33s 5G spotted online, key specifications, price, and features revealed

Mobiles

The Vivo Y33s 4G smartphone price is Rs 17,990 in India for an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The phone has been introduced in two color options: Midday Dream and Mirror Black.

Vivo Y33s

Representational Image

The upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G has emerged in the product library of China Telecom revealing its images, specifications, and pricing. To recall, the Vivo Y33s 5G was reportedly spotted on the 3C certification site, which points towards the smartphone’s imminent launch in China. In December, a handset with model number V2166A was spotted on the Chinese certification website. As per the report, it could be a mid-range 5G smartphone. The 4G variant of the Vivo Y33s was launched earlier last year. However, the tech giant has not yet given any information about the Vivo Y33S 5G. Also Read - Vivo Y32 spotted on TENAA: Images, key specifications revealed

Representational Image

Price

As per the China Telecom listing, the upcoming Vivo Y33s 5G is speculated to be priced at 1,499 Yuan (roughly Rs 17,685) for 4 GB RAM + 128 GB and 1,599 Yuan (roughly Rs18,865) 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage. However, the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage will be available for 1,699 Yuan (roughly Rs 20,046). Also Read - Top smartphones with 50MP cameras in September 2021

The price of the Vivo Y33s smartphone is Rs 17,990 in India for an 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant. The phone has been introduced in two color options: Midday Dream and Mirror Black. Also Read - Vivo Y33s with 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Specifications

The Vivo Y33S 4G variant works on Android 11 based FunTouch OS 11.1 and flaunts a 6.58-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,408 pixels) LCD, which comes with a notch design for the selfie camera. In addition, the smartphone is equipped with MediaTek Helio P88 along with 8 GB RAM and 4 GB Extended RAM.

As far as camera features are concerned, the phone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 16-megapixel front camera.

It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supporting 18 W fast charging. The phone has dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, GPS, and USB-Type C port for connectivity options. Sensors include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and gyroscope. The Vivo Y33s phone consists of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 31, 2022 9:06 AM IST
  • Updated Date: January 31, 2022 9:10 AM IST

You Might be Interested

Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y33s

17990

Android 11
MediaTek Helio G80
50MP + 2MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
Deals
Apple iPhone 13 mini can be purchased at Rs 50,050, down from Rs 69,900 on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S22 series specifications leaked ahead of Feb 9 launch

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Mobiles

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Tecno Spark 8C debuts with a 90Hz refresh rate display

Mobiles

Tecno Spark 8C debuts with a 90Hz refresh rate display

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

News

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

How is touch sampling rate different from refresh rate in smartphones?

India bought Pegasus spyware as a part of a defense deal with Israel in 2017

Why phones with removable batteries are never coming back

Redmi Note 11 vs Redmi Note 10T: What s new?

Micromax IN Note 2 alternatives that you might want to consider buying

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch

Mobiles

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch
Vivo Y32 spotted on TENAA: Images, key specifications revealed

Mobiles

Vivo Y32 spotted on TENAA: Images, key specifications revealed
Vivo Y33s with 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Mobiles

Vivo Y33s with 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Zero 5G भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशन का खुलासा

1 करोड़ प्राइज पूल वाले FFIC 2022 की डेट आई सामने, जाने पूरा शेड्यूल

OnePlus Nord 2T की लॉन्चिंग और भारत में कीमत लीक, 4500mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलेंगे ये दमदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

फ्री फायर में आज पाएं एक्सक्लूसिव एनिमेशन, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम?

Free Fire Indian server FFPL redeem code for today (30 January 2022): गरेना फ्री फायर का नया रिडीम कोड, इंडियन यूजर्स को फ्री में मिल रहे शानदार रिवॉर्ड

Latest Videos

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM
Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup

News

Sony launched Wireless Neckband Speakers and Wireless Transmitter for enhanced work from home setup
Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features

News

Micromax In Note 2 set to launch on 25th Jan 2022, Know its Features
Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch
Mobiles
Vivo Y33s 5G key specifications, images, pricing leaked ahead on the official launch
Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake

News

Nearly all NFTs created for free on OpenSea are fake
HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera

Laptops

HP s new 11-inch tablet comes with a rotating camera
Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon

News

Smartphone for detecting Covid-19? It could be possible soon
Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

Apps

Google may offer limited space for WhatsApp backups

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers