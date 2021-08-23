Vivo Y33s with 50MP triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

Vivo Y33s, the new budget offering from Vivo has been launched in India. The highlights of the phone are its 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a large 5,000mAh battery, and Extended RAM 2.0 technology. Also Read - Phones launching in India this week: Samsung Galaxy M32 5G, Realme C21Y, Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y33s price in India, sale

Vivo Y33s is priced at Rs 17,990, for the single 8GB RAM/128GB storage model. The phone will be available for purchase via Vivo India’s e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tatacliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and partner retail stores. Also Read - Vivo Y21 with 6.5-inch display, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, specs

As for offers, the Chinese brand in partnership with HDFC and ICICI Bank is offering Rs 1,500 cashback on credit and debit cards on purchase of the handset via mainline stores. As for online offers, prospective buyers can get an exchange offer of Rs 1,500 and no-cost EMI options for up to nine months. Also Read - Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale: Deals and discounts on iPhone 12 mini, Pixel 4a, and more

Vivo Y33s specifications, features

Vivo Y33s sports a a 6.58-inch FHD+ notch-style LCD display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,408 pixels. Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio G80 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of extended RAM. The internal storage can be further expanded via microSD card up to 1TB via a dedicated slot.

The Vivo Y33s runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11 OS. For photography, the phone offers a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone houses a 16-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. For biometric authentication, there is a side-mounted fingerprint and face unlock. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS, and USB-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. As for the dimensions, the Vivo Y33s measures 164.26×76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams. It will be available in Mirror Black and Midday Dream colour options.