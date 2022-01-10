Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Vivo just launched a new mid-range smartphone under its Y-series in India, dubbed the Vivo Y33T. Key features of the device include a 6.58-inch waterdrop-style notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB of RAM, 5,000mAh battery and more. The device is basically an upgraded Vivo Y21T, which launched in India last week. Also Read - Phones launched last week: Xiaomi 11i, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Realme GT 2 Pro, more

Vivo Y33T: Price in India

Vivo Y33T is currently priced at Rs 18,990 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Comparatively, the Vivo Y21T is priced at Rs 16,490 for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Also Read - Vivo V23 series to launch on Jan 5: What do we know

The device is currently available via Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm, Tata, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and across various offline retailers, in Midday Dream and Mirror Black colour options. Also Read - Vivo S12, Vivo S12 Pro with 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup launched

Vivo Y33T: Specifications

Vivo Y33T sports a 6.58-inch full HD+ in-cell display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The device also supports virtually extending the RAM by an additional 4GB. It runs Google’s Android 12 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 12 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

For security, the device sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and also features face unlock using the front camera.

Coming to the optics, the Vivo Y33T comes with a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, paired with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the device sports a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 lens for capturing selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port.