Vivo Y33T launched in India with triple camera setup, Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check specifications, price, features
Vivo Y33T launched in India with triple camera setup, Snapdragon 680 SoC

Vivo Y33T is powered by 4G capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. It has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support.

(Image: Vivo)

Smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched its mid-range smartphone in India, i.e., Vivo Y33T, on Monday. It is the company’s new mid-range smartphone, priced below 20,000. This smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, a massive 5,000mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera. It is launched in two color options. Also Read - Vivo Y33T launched in India at Rs 18,990 with Snapdragon 680 SoC: Check details

Price

Vivo has launched the Y33T in India at Rs 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The device will be available in two color options, Mirror Black and Midday Dream. From January 10, 2022, it will be available across all major retailers such as Vivo India e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tataclick, and Bajaj Finserv EMI Store.

Specifications

Vivo Y33T is powered by 4G capable Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card. It has a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging support. The Y33T runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS custom skin out of the box.

Vivo Y33T has three rear cameras in which the primary lens is 50 megapixels, which has an aperture f / 1.8. The second lens is 2 megapixels depth, and the third is 2 megapixels macro. For selfies, this Vivo phone has a 16-megapixel camera.

It has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS / A-GPS, FM radio, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

To recall, the company launched Vivo Y33s in India in August 2021 with Helio G80 and 50MP triple cameras. The smartphone was launched in the Indian market for Rs 17,990. It has 128GB internal storage with 8GB of RAM. Vivo Y33s can be purchased from the company’s official website and e-commerce sites Amazon and Flipkart. Apart from this, it is also available for sale at all retail stores.

  Published Date: January 12, 2022 8:54 AM IST

