Vivo on Monday launched the Y35 4G smartphone in the budget segment. The all-new Vivo Y35 4G comes with a fancy design and has a triple camera setup. Some of its highlights include a 90Hz display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, and 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y35 4G Specifications

Vivo Y35 4G sports a flashy design on the back. It has a patterned back panel and comes with a huge camera module. It sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Full-HD+ resolution. It is a water-drop notch panel with thin bezels on all three sides. At the bottom, however, it has a noticeable chin.

The smartphone comes with a triple camera setup on the back with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. Upfront, it has an 8MP selfie lens, which can also be used for doing video chats.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage. The device also has a microSD card slot for additional storage of up to 1TB. It also has a virtual RAM feature that allows you to extend your total RAM up to 8GB.

It houses a big 5,000mAh battery and has 44W fast charging support. It has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has Vivo’s Funtoch OS 12 custom skin on top of it. Vivo claims that the phone is Splash proof.

Vivo Y35 4G Price and Colors

Coming to the pricing, the Vivo Y35 4G starts at IDR 3,399,000 (Rs 18,328) in Indonesia for the base variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The device comes in two color options Black and Gold. The phone is already available for purchase on Shopee.