Vivo Y35 is an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand in India. The device was in the news recently and just a day back, the phone’s pricing and key details were revealed. Now, ahead of the official launch, the phone has been listed online for purchase revealing its price, colors, and variants. Also Read - Vivo X80 Pro+ tipped to launch in September with better cameras and hardware

Vivo Y35 Pricing in India, Colors

This is not the first time we are taking a look at the Vivo Y35’s pricing and other details. However, this leak almost confirms the official pricing for which the phone would launch. The Vivo Y35 is listed on Sangeetha Mobiles online stores for Rs 18,499 in a single variant having 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - Vivo V25 Pro is up for grabs in India: Here’s how much you need to splurge to buy it

The color options of the device have been revealed as well, it has two colors — Gold and Black. In addition to this, the key specifications of the phone have been listed on the retail website. Also Read - Vivo Y35 to launch in India under Rs 20,000: Check offers, specs, colors

Vivo Y35 Specifications

Starting with the front, it sports a 6.58-inch water-drop notch display with FHD+ (1080 x 2408 pixels) resolution. It is a water-drop notch panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone boasts a 16MP selfie snapper on the front.

Moving to the rear, it has a flashy design at the back with a big camera module. The device has a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP main lens, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary lens. The secondary and tertiary lens is a depth and macro sensors.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also has a microSD card slot for additional storage. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It boots on Android 12 OS out of the box.

As for connectivity, it has dual-band WI-Fi, dual-SIM 4G, Bluetooth 5, and GPS. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio and a USB Type-C port for charging. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner for security.